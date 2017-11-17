Ewan McGregor's estranged wife breaks silence on their shock split The actor is now reportedly dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor's estranged wife Eve Mavrakis has broken her silence following her shock split from the actor last month. The 46-year-old has not made a public statement since it emerged that Ewan is now dating his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. But this week, the star felt compelled to respond with a simple but heartbreaking sentence, after a fan posted a comment on one of her Instagram photos. A follower had taken to the comments section on the social media site to express their shock at the couple's separation and Ewan's new romance, to which Eve replied: "What can I do?"

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis were married for 22 years and share four children together

Eve and Ewan were married for 22 years and share four children together. News of Ewan and 32-year-old Mary Elizabeth's romance came as a shock to fans; the couple were pictured in October sharing a kiss on a dinner date - before the Trainspotting star had announced his split from his wife. The pair "seemed relaxed in each other's company", an onlooker told the Sun at the time. "They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got onto the back of Ewan's motorbike and they sped off together." The rumoured new couple were also seen holding hands while walking through Hollywood on Saturday, November 11.

The actor is now said to be dating his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan, 46, has yet to comment on his speculated split from Eve, with whom he shares four daughters: Clara, 21, Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. Mary Elizabeth, meanwhile, was previously married to director Riley Stearns, but the couple announced their split in May after seven years of marriage.