Jennifer Hudson has received a protective order against her ex-fiance, David Otunga. The couple share one son, eight-year-old, David Daniel, and a spokesperson for Jennifer has said that the protective order was taken "in the best interest of their son". The statement, which was released to PEOPLE, read: "[Jennifer and David Otunga] have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son."

However, David's attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, has claimed that Jennifer's allegations are "false". The statement read: "Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child." She added that the restraining order was filed "in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute".

Jennifer has a tragic personal history after her mother, brother and nephew were murdered by her sister's estranged husband, William Balfour. Speaking to Oprah on Oprah's Next Chapter, she said: "There were so many shocks involved in it. Like, who do I grieve for first? Or, who do I start with? It's bits and pieces. It's too much. You're confused. Your emotions are confused… I haven't been to the grave site since we buried them but now I want to go because I feel like okay, we've accomplished things. We've done this. We got justice for you. I can't come here empty-handed. I came back with justice being served so now I feel like I deserve to be able to see them."