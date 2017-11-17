Fergie reveals how 'mummy shaming' got the better of her Fergie recently split from her husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel

Fergie has opened up about the difficulties of being a working mum, and that she feels guilt from 'mummy shaming'. Chatting on Lorraine, she said: "It's the worst. I remember going to the studio the first couple of times and sobbing in the car. It was the weirdest thing ever. That had never happened to me in my life. I'm going, 'What is this?' As a women… the men can have all the career in the world and still have children. If you're a mum and you have a career… it's the mummy shaming: 'You can't do that anymore, you're a mum!'." She added: "What am I supposed to do? I love singing and dancing. It's who I am as a human."

Her fans were quick to praise the interview, with one tweeting: "Lovely interview with @Fergie - am so glad the focus wasn't on her split with @joshduhamel. This is her promoting her album, which is FIERCE BTW. Well done, ya look amazing. Axl is a wee beauty." The mum-of-one also spoke about her four-year-old son, Axl, and revealed that the little boy loves to sing. She said: "Axl sings around the house all the time. He's featured on one song Enchante that was honestly because I brought the song home and I was listening to it and he started singing it. I would never have him do anything he didn't want to do. He was having fun with it. I just kind of put the phone there on record and when I bought it home and played it for him it went, 'It's me!'”"

Fergie recently split from her husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel, and briefly spoke about their break-up, explaining: "It's not easy, it's never easy something like this. But you know, he [Axl] comes first and we've got to make it happen."