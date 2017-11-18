Roger Federer and family visit the Cambridges at Kensington Palace The tennis star and his family spent around two hours with the royals

Roger Federer's children enjoyed a very special playdate this week when they visited London for the ATP finals. The tennis star, 36, and his wife Mirka, 39, were pictured taking their four children, twin girls Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, eight, and twin boys Leo and Lennart, three, to visit their close friends, the Cambridges, at Kensington Palace. Armed with two small presents, presumably for Prince William and Kate's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Roger and family were pictured leaving their hotel, located just round the corner from the royal residence, before driving to the Palace. It is thought the two families spent almost two hours together.

It's no surprise that the Federers visited the Cambridges at Kensington Palace, the two families have been friends since meeting at Wimbledon and most recently Roger and Mirka attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding back in April.

In 2013, Kate's youngest sister Pippa even conducted an exclusive interview with the sporting ace shortly after she was appointed Contributing Editor for Vanity Fair. During the chat, the pair discussed what he eats for breakfast and whether the men's and women's champions have to dance together at the Wimbledon-ball after-party. She has been pictured on numerous occasions watching Roger play at Wimbledon from the Royal-box as well as seeing him at the ATP World Tour in London in 2014.

It's not the first time Prince George and Princess Charlotte have enjoyed playdates with other celebrity children. In 2016, they enjoyed a fun evening with Ben Affleck's son Samuel, 5. The Hollywood actor opened up about the royal run-in during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show and explained that it came about when his children visited him in London during filming for his upcoming movie, Justice League.

The actor, who also shares daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphine, eight, with Jennifer Garner, revealed they met the royals in an indoor play park.

He said: "It was pretty empty and then I noticed this weird vibe from the other grownups. They were all very well dressed and they had earpieces, and I thought, 'For a kids' place this is tight security!'

"I was the very last person to realise that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in there playing with my kid. I can now tell him that he got a cold from the King of England!"