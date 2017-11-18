Strictly's Gemma Atkinson hints at possible relationship with Gorka Marquez The Emmerdale star has been linked to Alexandra Burke's professional dance partner

Rumours of a possible relationship between Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Alexandra Burke's professional dance partner, Gorka Marquez, have been rife since the show started, but the blonde soap star has insisted they are just good friends – for the time being. Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Gemma, 33, revealed that nothing is going on "right now" between the duo, but that could change once the show ends next month.

She said: "Maybe once the series is over, but not right now… we'll see what happens." She continued: "I know people want to see a Strictly romance but I'm not going to be giving you any I'm afraid, because I'm so focused on my dancing."

Gemma Atkinson with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec

The rumoured romance has reportedly caused a rift between the Emmerdale star and fellow Strictly contestant Alexandra Burke, something the actress has continuously denied throughout the show. Appearing on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two several weeks ago, Gemma silenced claims that the two ladies aren't getting along. Gemma said: "We're all so focused on our dances that we haven't got time to fall out. Gorka's priority on the show is getting Alexandra through week by week, the same thing Aljaz has." She added: "My focus is pleasing Aljaz, it's the same for every couple." Gemma also hinted at a romance with Gorka, saying: "We are getting to know each other, but for now the main focus is dancing."

Alexandra Burke with dance partner Gorka Marquez

A Strictly insider also confirmed the stars are good friends to HELLO! Online, revealing: "This is complete nonsense. Alex and Gorka are getting on really well – they're definitely pushing each other in the rehearsal room to be the best they can be and create amazing routines. And as for the rumoured 'war' with Gemma, that is laughable. They hang out together backstage every Friday and Saturday."