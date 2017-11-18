Malcolm Young, co-founder of AC/DC, dies at the age of 64 The musician’s family announced the tragic news on Facebook

Scottish rocker Malcolm Young, who co-founded the hit group AC/DC, has passed away aged 64. The Glasgow-born musician dead peacefully in his sleep, his family revealed via Facebook on Saturday. "Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many," the announcement read. "From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans."

The legendary guitarist had been suffering from dementia for some time. He is best known for being the driving force behind the band he co-founded with his younger brother Angus. His death comes just weeks after the death of his older brother, Easybeats guitarist and AC/DC producer George Young.

A tribute on the band’s official website read: "Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed. As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."

Malcolm is survived by his wife Linda and their two children, Cara and Ross. A statement from his family reads: "It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully on Saturday with his family by his bedside. Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans. While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief."