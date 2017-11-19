David Cassidy, 67, in hospital with organ failure The singer is reportedly suffering kidney failure requiring a liver transplant

Singer David Cassidy is ill in hospital after suffering from organ failure, but is reported to be conscious after being put into an induced coma earlier in the week. A spokeswoman for The Partridge Family star told Press Association: "He is now conscious and surrounded by family." The news was first reported by TMZ, who said that the singer is in need of a liver transplant, and was also suffering from kidney failure. It is believed the US singer was admitted to hospital in Florida on Wednesday.

David - who best known for playing Keith Partridge in the musical sitcom The Partridge Family back in the 1970s - announced back in February that he was suffering from dementia. The actor and singer revealed that he was in denial of the disease – which was suffered by both his mother and grandfather. The pop singer confessed to People: "I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming."

David's grandfather battled the memory loss disease, as did David's mother until her death aged 89. The former teen idol recalled: "In the end, the only way I knew she recognised me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. I feared I would end up that way." Now that he has come to terms with his condition, David said he will concentrate on his health and stop touring as a musician. "I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions," he said. "I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

It has been a turbulent few years for the singer, who split from his third wife Sue Shifrin in 2014, following 23 years of marriage. David filed for bankruptcy the following year. The actor has also had several brushes with the law. Between November 2010 and January 2014, he was charged with DUI three times and was ordered to rehab as part of his sentence.