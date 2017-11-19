Loading the player...

Exclusive: Eva Longoria opens up about Serena Williams' 'magical' wedding The actress said the tennis star's big day brought back memories of her own nuptials

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian celebrated their wedding on Thursday surrounded by 200 family and friends - and now, for the first time, good friend and attendee Eva Longoria has spoken out about the Disney-themed nuptials, revealing she cried and that the whole day was "magical". Talking to HELLO! at the Global Gift Gala in London, the actress revealed she had touched down in the city earlier that day after witnessing one of the biggest A-list weddings of 2017.

"It was beautiful. Anna Wintour was there and Vogue was covering it. It was just magical though because Serena and Alexis are really a match made in heaven," she said.

Eva Longoria with Ciara at Serena and Alexis' wedding

The big day certainly brought back memories of her marriage to Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston, which was covered exclusively by HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! last year. "Yes, I was crying, I was crying, it was just so beautiful. I am so happy. The one thing you wish for one of your friends like Serena is the best and Alexi is the best human being she could get."

Tennis champion Serena was the epitome of a beautiful bride as she said "I do" to her fiancé Alexis in an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created the Duchess of Cambridge's dress.

Eva Longoria spoke to HELLO! at the Global Gift Gala in London

"I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself," the 36-year-old told Vogue in an exclusive photoshoot and interview. "I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."

Serena's dress fitted the theme of the day perfectly; she and Reddit co-founder Alexis had chosen a Beauty and the Beast theme. Their venue, the Contemporary Arts Center, was fitted with Disney-inspired décor, complete with a gold arch of flowers at the end of the aisle. The couple's first dance was to Tale as Old as Time.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian married in New Orleans

Around 200 guests were invited to the lavish nuptials, including Serena's close friends Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. For the reception, the mother-of-one changed into a second dress, a feathered Versace number. Her third outfit change was for the couple’s first dance, when Serena showed off her incredible figure in a stunning fitted Versace look with a short skirt.