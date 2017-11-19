Exclusive! Denise Van Outen and Lydia Bright discuss their charity trek in Himalayas The TV stars shared their experiences exclusively with HELLO!

Denise Van Outen and Lydia Bright have exclusively opened up about their 85K trek in the Himalayas in this week's HELLO!, with both women citing it as a positive experience. The TV presenter and TOWIE star were joined on their 11-day trip to India by Denise's boyfriend Eddie Boxhall, her goddaughter Elicia Murphy, and best friend Cossi Costi. Lydia's big sister Georgia Bright and good friend Ariana Sefre were also in attendance. Denise spoke about how the experience had changed her way of seeing the world. She said: "What I experienced on this trek has changed my perception of the world. The greatest thing for me was meeting children from all the villages. Their families have lived in the same place for their entire lives and their existence is very simple."

The mum-of-one – who shares seven-year-old daughter Betsy with ex-partner Lee Mead – also observed how happy the children were, despite having very little. "The children wear hand-me-downs and have to walk for two hours to get to school, but they're happy," she said.

Lydia added that she found the trip enjoyable, saying: "I enjoyed being stripped back without make-up and sleeping rough." The TV star also praised the kind locals who they met on their travels. "One lady we met didn’t have much, but she offered us what she had – the mint from her garden to make tea," she said.

The charity trek was to raise money for Brain Tumour Research and was sponsored by SchoolExams.co.uk.

