Beverley Knight, Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson sat down to chat to HELLO! about their new show-tune album Songs from the Stage, and how much fun they had working together. The Leading Ladies immediately bonded when they got together, with Beverley telling us: "We had so much fun!" And while the pair had never even met, Amber revealed that they were all fans of each other. "I didn’t have to think twice [about taking part]," she said. "Although we'd never met before, we are huge fans of each others work."

In the interview, Beverley also opened up about her health scare. The singer had to recently undergo a hysterectomy, and revealed that she thought at first that she was pregnant after noticing her stomach was swollen. "I thought, 'This cannot be happening,'" she said. "I'm a proud aunty and godmum, but having children of my own has never been part of the plan."

She continued that her diagnosis of uterine fibroids was a "real wake-up call," and that she is now on the road to complete recovery.

