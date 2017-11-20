Simon Cowell enjoys magical night out with son Eric and girlfriend Lauren Silverman The X Factor judge has made a strong recovery following his fall last month

Simon Cowell embraced the Christmas spirit as he enjoyed a family night out at Winter Wonderland last week. The X Factor judge was joined by his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their three-year-old son Eric, who looked adorable in a coat, long scarf and cosy animal hat. Simon, 58, was on great form and appeared to have put his recent health scare behind him as he enjoyed the wintry outing. The TV star threw himself into the fun, taking Eric for a spin on the dodgems and playing with him under the fake snow.

A few days later, Simon's mini-me made an equally sweet appearance as he joined his dad on The X Factor. The youngster replaced voiceover artist Peter Dickson at the beginning of the show's rehearsals, by making the opening introduction himself. "It's time to face the music," Eric said into a microphone as he sat on his dad's lap. Although notoriously stern, there is no denying that Simon is a doting father.

Simon and Eric visited Winter Wonderland

The music producer recently suffered a nasty fall down the stairs in his London home, and opened up about his fears of Eric finding him injured. He told The Sun: "[Eric] probably would have told me off, and I didn't want to worry him. He's only three… It does make you realise what's truly important in life."

The music mogul previously revealed that his low blood pressure was to blame for the fall, explaining: "I'd gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy. Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs."

The X Factor judge and his girlfriend Lauren

Simon welcomed Eric with partner Lauren on Valentine's Day in 2014. Earlier this year, the doting dad opened up about the joys of fatherhood, telling The Mirror: "You get through that first year and suddenly you realise you can talk with them and they've taken on your mannerisms and everything else. It is amazing."