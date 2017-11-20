Holly Willoughby screams as snake wraps itself around her on This Morning The TV star and her co-host Phillip Schofield were chatting about I'm a Celebrity

Holly Willoughby had the shock of her life as she came face-to-face with a live snake on This Morning. The TV star and her co-host Phillip Schofield were doing a segment on I'm a Celebrity when they decided to spice things up, by bringing a real snake into the studio. The pair held onto the large creature, but Holly started shrieking as the snake began to coil around her leg.

"Oh god lord. God gracious, well I never. What do I do?" Holly said, as Phil stifled giggles and told her to "just let it happen". Holly began to panic as she asked: "Can you get it off? Oh gosh that made me panic. Let's just give it back! We were being cool… sorry!"

Phil and Holly struggled with a snake on This Morning

There was even more drama as the ITV daytime show temporarily crashed for ten minutes. Holly and Phil were interviewing Ben Fogle when the show cut out and a voiceover was heard saying: "Sorry for disruption on ITV. We're working hard to fix the issue and will be back in a few minutes." A tweet on This Morning's official account also confirmed that there had been an issue at BT Tower.

I'm a Celebrity returned to screens on Sunday night, with the celebrity line-up revealed. Stanley Johnson, Dennis Wise, Rebekah Vardy, Jack Maynard, Jamie Lomas, Jennie McAlpine, Georgia Toffolo, Amir Khan, Vanessa White and Shappi Khorsandi all headed into the jungle to begin their three-week adventure. Popular double act Ant and Dec, who have presented the show since 2002, also made their much-anticipated return and in true Ant and Dec style, addressed Ant's stay in rehab.

Holly was not a fan of the large creature

"Welcome to Australia! We are back and we are here for the next three weeks, your hosts with the most, me and the gorgeous Holly Willoughby," Dec began, poking fun at reports that Ant was going to be replaced by Holly for the 2017 series. "Sorry, what?!" Ant replied. "Guys - that is the wrong script. You have put the wrong script on the screen," Dec continued, before turning to his friend and saying: "Nobody was sure if you'd make it or not. We didn't know if you'd be here." "Unbelievable. I was always gonna make it, come on! I'm back my friend," Ant replied, before the duo shared a big hug, to applause from the production crew.