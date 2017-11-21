Jennifer Garner reveals she's not ready to date following Ben Affleck split The former Hollywood couple split in June 2015 after ten years together

They parted ways in 2015 after ten years together, and while Ben Affleck has moved on with a new romance, Jennifer Garner has revealed she has no interest in dating anyone at the moment. Speaking to news.com.au, the 45-year-old explained: "I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'" Jennifer, who shares three children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, eight and Samuel, five, - with her ex-husband, went on to admit that end of her marriage had been difficult and that she had never really envisaged it.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck split in 2015

"I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids," she continued. "I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through." Ben, 45, is currently in a relationship with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, 37. Despite parting ways, Jennifer and Ben remain on good terms as they continued to co-parent their children. In March, Oscar-winner Ben heaped praise on his former partner as he addressed his struggle with alcohol addiction. In a statement released on his Facebook page, he said: "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

He added: "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery." Ben and Jennifer announced their split in June 2015 in a joint statement that read: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."