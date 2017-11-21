WATCH: Amir Khan struggles during second Bushtucker trial Amir Khan struggled to find a dropped key in a tank filling with water

Amir Khan appeared to be struggling with his latest Bushtucker trial on I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, in which he was made to collect keys in a tank slowly filling with water. In the sneak peek video of the challenge, the boxer accidentally drops one of the keys, and struggles to find it despite plunging to the bottom of the tank to find it twice. In the video, Ant can be heard saying: "You dropped it?", to which Dec replied: "Oh no he was doing so well!" Ant encouraged Amir, saying: "Deep breath and go and rummage around the bottom. Come on Amir!" The pair then cheer when they think Amir has found the key, only to discover that it is the wrong number and telling him to go and look again.

No doubt that Amir was hoping to redeem himself during the challenge after quitting Monday night's Bushtucker Trial when he accidentally pulling a snake out from a box instead of a token, meaning that his fellow celebrities went hungry. People were quick to joke that they would choose Amir to do all of the trials from now on, with one writing: "I hope there are more scenes like this from #imaceleb @amirkingkhan is going to get voted to do all the trials now," while another added: "Amir Khan, congratulations. You will now be doing every single bushtucker trial." Amir's wife, Faryal Makhdoom Khan, joined in on teasing the star, tweeting: "I don't think my hubby @amirkingkhan realizes what he got himself into."

The campmates have had an eventful start to their jungle journey, and Coronation Street's Jenni McAlpine quickly grew emotional about leaving her three-year-old son, Albert. She said: " I got a bit teary in the loo. I was just thinking about missing home and my little boy."