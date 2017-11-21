Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen childhood photo with brother and sister The Spice Girls star wished her little sister a happy birthday

Victoria Beckham has posted a sweet birthday message for her younger sister, Louise Adams. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the former Spice Girls star shared a never-before-seen throwback photograph of herself posing with Louise and their brother, Christian Adams. "Happy birthday @louisesadams X we all love u so much. The best sister anyone could ask for the most amazing mummy,we are all so proud of u x Kisses," she gushed in the caption. Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "A lovely pic and a very rare one of Victoria smiling." Another said: "Always thought Romeo looks like his dad but he's your double in this!"

Happy birthday @louisesadams X we all love u so much.The best sister anyone could ask for the most amazing mummy,we are all so proud of u x Kisses ✨ @christianadams_79 @jackie.adams_ X A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

Like her sister Victoria, Louise - who owns a clothing boutique, called Hidden Closet, in Hoddesdon - is a mother to four children; Liberty, Tallulah, Finlay and Quincy. In 2014, she ended her five-year marriage to second husband, communications manager Darren. The businesswoman previously discussed what it was like to be constantly compared to her global superstar sister. "I appeared in commercials and had an acting agent until I was a teenager," she said in 2012 via MailOnline. I was in the children's TV programme Dramarama and played a member of a gang."

She added: "I got sick of auditions and modelling in magazines and decided to quit. Victoria carried on and went to theatre school. If people think I'm just cashing in on my sister's success, I don't care because I know it was me that did it first." While Victoria and her husband David split their time between London and Los Angeles, Louise did reveal her delight at her sister's decision to spend more time in the UK. "I like having her living nearer to me now," she told Now Magazine. "It's great having our families together – it's good. We're both just working mums, providing for our families."