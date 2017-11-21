The Likely Lads actor Rodney Bewes dies The actor was best known for playing Bob Ferris in the hit sitcom The Likely Lads

Rodney Bewes has died aged 79. The actor – who was best known for his role as Bob Ferris in the hit sitcom The Likely Lads – passed away on Tuesday morning. His agent released a statement on Twitter, saying: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that our dear client, the much-loved actor Rodney Bewes, passed away this morning. Rodney was a true one off. We will miss his charm and ready wit." Fans of the much-loved star were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Sad lost and sadly missed. RIP," while another said: "How sad is this, I still watch The Likely Lads and laugh my socks off." A third added: "RIP to a TV legend."

Rodney Bewes passed away at the age of 79

Rodney was born in Bingley, Yorkshire, on 27 November 1937. He began acting from an early age, appearing in shows including The Pickwick Papers on BBC, where he played Joe. Before The Likely Lads, he also appeared in television shows including Z-Cars, and the film version of Billy Liar. He landed his role as working class Bob the following year, which he starred in until 1966, and again in the sequel Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?, from 1973 until 1974. Rodney is survived by his four children, Billy, Joe, Tom and Daisy, along with his two grandchildren, Oscar and Eliza.