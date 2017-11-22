Loading the player...

David Cassidy: Partridge Family star dies aged 67 The star was admitted to hospital last week after suffering multiple organ failure

David Cassidy, the American actor and singer, has died aged 67. He found fame in the musical sitcom The Partridge Family before going on become a 1970s teen pop idol. In a statement confirming the sad news, his family said: "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his here and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long." The star had recently been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Fort Lauderdale hospital. He was in a critical condition and suffering from organ failure. Earlier this year, David had said that he had dementia and would stop touring in order to "enjoy life".

David Cassidy has died aged 67

David had been born into a family within the entertainment industry; his mother was an actress and his father was a singer-actor. He became a star playing Keith Partridge in The Partridge Family, a 1970s show about a mother and five children who formed a band. The show produced a number of music hits, including I Think I Love You. Following the TV sitcom, he went on to enjoy huge musical success, receiving multiple Grammy nominations and selling more than 30million records worldwide; at the peak of his fame, his fan club had a bigger membership that The Beatles and Elvis Presley. In the decades that followed his initial success, however, David had faced numerous personal problems, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He divorced his third wife last year and was recently declared bankrupt.

He found fame in the musical sitcom The Partridge Family

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, with David's nephew Jack saying the star had brought joy to "countless millions of people". The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson said: "I'm very sad to hear about David Cassidy. There were times in the mid-1970s when he would come to my house and we even started writing a song together. He was a very talented and nice person. Love & Mercy to David and his family." I Will Survive singer Gloria Gaynor also wrote a poignant message: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of David Cassidy... part of a musical legacy via his role as "Keith Partridge" that brought music and laughter into the homes of millions." Musician Marie Osmond, member of showbiz family The Osmonds, shared a photo of old magazines featuring the teen idol. She added: "Heartbroken over the passing of #DavidCassidy. He graced the covers of teen magazines w/ my Brothers in the '70s. My condolences to his Family."