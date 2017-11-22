Rita Ora, 26, reveals that she has frozen her eggs Rita Ora has spoken about freezing her eggs to prepare for children one day

Rita Ora has opened up about wanting a family one day – revealing that she already frozen her eggs to make sure she has children. Chatting on the Australian breakfast show, Sunrise, she said: "Me being 27 soon, I thought about this when I was in my early 20s, about kids. Maybe that is me being a hypochondriac, but I have always wanted a big family and my doctor said: 'I think you should freeze your eggs in your early 20s,' that is what he said to me."

READ: Style Snap! Rita Ora and Dakota Johnson wear the same coat by Fay

Rita opened up about getting her eggs frozen

The 26-year-old continued: "He has been my family doctor for a long time and he said you are healthy now and it would be great. Why not put them away and then you never have to worry about it again? I think it depends on people's beliefs and I'm a big believer in using what we have in making the most of it. I have never said that on TV, and I'm 26 so I know people might say, 'Wow, that's so young'. I just wanted to really be safe. Maybe that is me being crazy." Fans discussed Rita's decision on Twitter, with one writing: "Love this. @RitaOra admits she froze her eggs in her early twenties. You just never know when it comes to fertility."

READ: Rita Ora wows in show-stopping Chanel dress at the Serpentine summer party

Loading the player...

The Your Song singer also revealed that she recently met her royal crush, Prince Harry, for the first time at the annual Samsung Charity Gala in New York City, telling HELLO!: "I loved it. I loved meeting Prince Harry and Prince William. It was the first time that I met the royal family. So I was kind of like nervous. They were so nice. I mean of course they are going to be nice. But they were so charming though and I guess normal."