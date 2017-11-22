Simon Cowell's swanky date night with girlfriend Lauren Silverman The couple left their three-year-old son Eric at home

Simon Cowell and his girlfriend Lauren Silverman enjoyed a swanky date night at The Arts Club in London on Tuesday evening. The couple were pictured leaving the members-only club, a Mayfair townhouse loved by stars including Rio Ferdinand, Nicole Scherzinger and Pippa Middleton. Simon appears to have fully recovered from his nasty fall and was on good form as he stopped for photos. His girlfriend Lauren, 40, looked ravishing in a classic LBD and bold red winter coat.

The couple were enjoying a night off parenting duty and appeared to have left their son Eric, three, at home. The family recently enjoyed a magical night out at Winter Wonderland last week, where Eric looked utterly adorable wrapped up in a cosy hat, coat and big scarf. X Factor judge Simon, 58, threw himself into the festive fun, taking Eric for a spin on the dodgems and playing with him under the fake snow.

Simon and Lauren enjoyed a night at The Arts Club

Simon's Britain Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden recently spoke about the special bond Simon shares with Eric. "Of course, they have help and nannies but he and Lauren are so hands on. If Eric runs up and jumps into bed with them they're not going to chuck him out," Amanda told Mail Online.

Last month, Simon had fans and his family worried after he fell down the stairs in his London home. The TV star opened up about his fears of Eric finding him injured, telling The Sun: "[Eric] probably would have told me off, and I didn't want to worry him. He's only three… It does make you realise what's truly important in life."

The TV star recently suffered a nasty fall at home

The music mogul had previously revealed that his low blood pressure was to blame for the fall, explaining: "I'd gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy. Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs."