Eamonn Holmes revisits his most awkward interview ever - find out who it was with! Eamonn Holmes admitted that he struggled to interview David Blaine

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that his most awkward interview to date was with magician David Blaine. The This Morning host, who was recently voted best UK breakfast TV presenter, opened up about the difficult interview from 2001 with RadioTimes.com, explaining: "For me, the stand-out moment was the interview with David Blaine. He just refused to talk and so I did all the talking and then he showed me the eye that he had drawn on his palm. I asked, 'What's that?' and he said, 'Protection' and I said, 'Protection from what?' and he said, 'Death'. I thought, 'Well, I'll need that because I'm dying on my feet here.'"

In the excruciating interview, Eamonn tried to chat to the magician, eventually asking him if his attitude was part of his persona. He said: "Is this part of the show? The sort of moody persona and the stare and the eyes, that's just you? The eye in the hand, what it that?" However, this hasn't been Eamonn's only awkward interview, as the star recently had an uncomfortable encounter while chatting to Christoph Waltz about Harvey Weinstein.

Eamonn opened up about his interview with David

At the time, he said: "Talking about casting, what do you make of this Harvey Weinstein situation? Is that something that you guys are aware of in the industry?" to which Christoph replied: "Are you kidding? How can you not be? I consider this something that I don't need to contribute my two cents worth. The situation I think is more than blatantly obvious. Anybody in his right mind would be repulsed by the behaviour. So, if the thing speaks for itself why should I add a voice to it?" Speaking about being a breakfast show presenter, Eamonn continued: "I've spent most of my life with people saying to me with a giggle, 'I wake up with you most mornings' and, 'Oh, you're in my bedroom every morning, Eamonn.'"