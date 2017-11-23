Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi break Latin record with new hit song 'Echame La Culpa' Within the first 24 hours, the track broke the Vevo Latin record with 17.1 million views

After breaking records with his and Justin Bieber's Despacito remix, Luis Fonsi dropped his latest collaboration with Demi Lovato. The Puerto Rican singer and Disney Channel alum released their new bilingual song, Echame La Culpa, along with its official music video on 17 November. The pair took to their respective social media accounts to share a clip from the video that features Demi singing in Spanish.

"#EchameLaCulpa video is here!! Best dance party ever 💃🏻," the Confident singer wrote alongside the video. Within the first 24 hours, the track broke the Vevo Latin record with 17.1 million views. During Demi and Luis' first meeting to discuss the project via FaceTime, the 25-year-old — in a video recently shared with Billboard magazine — told the 39-year-old Latin artist, "I'll practice my Spanish."

The pair's new song Echame La Culpa was released on November 17 Photo: Instagram/ddlovato

Ahead of confirming that they were working together on a project, the musicians exchanged playful messages on Instagram from the set of a music video. Back in August, Luis revealed to HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! USA that he had an "amazing collaboration" in the works, but couldn't disclose at the time which artist was on the track. He explained, "It's a secret because we are still working on it literally as we speak."

While Luis kept mum on who he was collaborating with, he admitted that he would love to work with Demi. "There's a lot of females out there. When I think about an amazing collaboration it would probably be Rihanna. Demi, I think she's great," he said. As for a collaboration with Demi, Luis added: "That'd be pretty badass."

Luis has previously collaborated with Justin Bieber Photo: Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand/Getty Images

The dad-of-two also noted that he does not feel pressure to top his record-breaking song Despacito. "I'm not concerned about outdoing Despacito. It's broken every mold. It's something that's going to go down in history as a very special song," Luis said. "The only thing I can worry about is just keep giving my audience great music. I can't release my next song thinking that I’m going to outdo Despacito because I'm not going to. This is very special and whatever happens from here on is gravy."

