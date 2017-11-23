What will happen to Meghan Markle's dogs after she moves in with Prince Harry? The Suits actress has moved into Prince Harry's home at Kensington Palace

Meghan Markle has been temporarily separated from her beloved rescue dogs as she makes the big move to London. The Suits actress, who is settling into her boyfriend Prince Harry's home at Kensington Palace, has made arrangements to leave her two pets with her mum in LA. Meghan is the doting owner of a beagle named Guy and a labrador-shepherd named Bogart, but she will be living without them for a period of time.

According to US Weekly, the pooches will "both have to be microchipped, given a rabies vaccination, plus a blood test 30 days after the rabies vaccination to show it has worked". They will also have to "be treated against tapeworm and provide paperwork for all of these vaccinations". A source added: "Meghan has been really concerned with getting her dogs over to London. The UK is extremely strict with animals and laws are very harsh. It's been something she's been worrying about since a London move was decided."

Meghan, 36, touched down in the UK on Saturday. Filming for season eight of Suits wrapped earlier this month, and it's strongly believed that Meghan will not return to the series. Her onscreen stand-in, Nicky Bursic, appeared to confirm the news that she was leaving Suits by posting a goodbye message on Instagram.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last two seasons @meghanmarkle," Nicky wrote. "Though I've been on @suits_usa for six years, the latter two has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."

The actress has already moved into Prince Harry's home, Nottingham Cottage, in Kensington Palace. As she settles into life in London, fans have speculated that it's only a matter of time before a royal engagement is announced. December would be the perfect time to announce the news, as Meghan would then be able to celebrate Christmas with her royal boyfriend at Sandringham, at the Queen's traditional Christmas lunch. Generally, only engaged or married couples can attend.