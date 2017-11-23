Melanie Sykes breaks silence on Olly Murs dating rumours The presenter shut down the rumours in spectacular fashion

Melanie Sykes has finally addressed the reports claiming she has been secretly dating Olly Murs for a year. Shutting down the widely speculated romance rumours, the 47-year-old took to her social media pages to post a defiant message celebrating the "single life". She wrote: "To all those writing [expletive] about me and my life. This is what a single, happy, healthy, 47yrs old independent mother of two teenage sons looks like. DEAL WITH IT." [sic] Melanie has two children - Roman, 15, and Valentino, 12 - from her first marriage to actor Daniel Caltagirone.

Melanie's post comes shortly after The Voice judge appeared to address some amusing posts on Twitter. Olly, 33, shared a GIF of Steve Carrell's Anchorman character, Brick Tamland, sniggering while holding a banana. "Hahahahaha good one!" it read. The tweet has since been deleted, but Olly followed it up with another sarcastic post that read, "I'm having such a relaxing holiday at the minute..." followed by an emoji of a face rolling its eyes.

Last week, it was reported that the pair had been enjoying a secret romance for the past year. The new Voice coach and the mother-of-two are said to have initially bonded over their love of fitness, with a source revealing that they were introduced by a mutual friend. "They were bonding over her fitness programme. He was a fan of her gym selfies and thought that she had an amazing body," a source told The Sun, adding that the couple "have both been determined for nobody to find out. It's been a bit off and on, and there's a real physical attraction between them". It is thought to be Olly's first serious romance since he split from long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas at the end of 2015.