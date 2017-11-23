Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg joke about romance between their children Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg appeared on the Graham Norton Show to discuss their new film, Daddy's Home 2

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg joked about their respective son and daughter's blossoming romance with each other on The Graham Norton Show. The firm friends, who are currently promoting their new film, Daddy's Home 2, revealed that their kids are now following each other on Instagram. Will said: "My eldest son [Magnus, 13] told me [Mark's daughter Ella Rae] had requested that they become Instagram friends."

Mark and Will opened up about their two children

Speaking about Ella Rae, 14, Mark joked: "I guess it is inevitable that she will at some point have a dating life and if there were ever two people that would spawn a child that I would think polite, kind, thoughtful and respectful, and worthy enough of my child's time, it would be Will and his lovely wife, they are spectacular people," before adding: "So I decided that if anything goes wrong I will do nothing to the kid but I will crack open Will’s head!"

Mark revealed that his four children were entirely uninterested in attending the premiere of his new film, explaining: "They didn't come to the premiere. I invited them, then begged, then tried to bribe them with money but they just couldn't be bothered." The pair were also joined by Shirley Ballas, who opened up about being the head judge for the first time on Strictly Come Dancing. She said: "I get butterflies because I have never done TV before. Going from being a dance teacher to suddenly being the head judge was a little overwhelming, but it's amazing and thrilling… I think three, maybe four people have recognised me and I'm okay with that." She also refused to comment on who she thought would be the winner, adding: "It's an unpredictable year."

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, Friday 24 November 10.35pm.