Miley Cyrus upset with fans after they said she looked pregnant Miley Cyrus has called people 'rude' after they speculated that she was pregnant

Miley Cyrus has cleared up rumours that she is pregnant. Fans began to speculate that the Wrecking Ball singer was expecting her first child after she posted a photo in which she was posing in a loose T-shirt, with many suggesting that she was hiding a hint of a baby bump. Taking to Twitter, Miley was quick to shut down the reports, writing: "RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a [expletive] ton of tufurkey."

READ: See inside Miley Cyrus' incredible guest house at her family's Nashville home

Miley posed in front of balloons for her birthday

The star even wrote about her big dinner on the Instagram caption, writing: "So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby." The 25-year-old celebrated her birthday on Thursday, and revealed that her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, had bought her a rainbow jewelled necklace that reads 'Lili', his nickname for her. She wrote: "My mannnnnn's already winnin & it ain't even my bday yet! Rainbow LiLi is soooo frigggggen cute," before sharing a rainbow-themed bunch of flowers, writing: "Thankful for another journey around the sun!" She also revealed that Liam had bought her a rainbow pair of hooped earrings, which she wore for a birthday selfie. She wrote: "Lili turnt the birthday party! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe!"

READ: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth cosy up together as they make rare red carpet appearance at Thor: Ragnarok premiere

Lili turnt the birthday party ! Blingin rainbow hoops ! He says there's more comin! Hehe! 🌈💕🌈💕🌈💕 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 23, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Miley is a keen animal activist, and also shared some vegan turkey options for Thanksgiving Day. Opening up about her charity work during her Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, she said: "I think realising – the first 2013 twerking, Robin Thicke VMAs led me to being the activist I am now because I realised that if that many people were going to talk about something that I did, or I do, I should make it a good thing and I should make it something that can change people's lives rather than be a controversial conversation that does nothing than become a fun Halloween costume for people."