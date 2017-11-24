Romeo Beckham doting on Harper gives fans 'sibling goals' There is no denying that the Beckhams are a close family

Romeo Beckham has previously opened up about his close relationship with only sister Harper, and the pair gave fans serious sibling envy in a new picture posted on Romeo's Instagram account on Friday. In the snap - which was simply captioned with a love heart emoji - the duo were seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they walked down a tree-lined street. Comments soon followed after the image was uploaded, with one person writing: "So cute, I wish I had a sister," while another said: "Aww someone loves his sister." A third added: "Sibling goals."

Earlier in the year, Romeo shared another sweet picture of him and Harper, revealing their special bond. "So close, love Harper," he wrote against the snap, which showed Harper whispering in Romeo's ear during meal time. Joining the Beckham siblings are Brooklyn, 18, and 12-year-old Cruz, and the family often share snippets of their life on social media.

Romeo shared a sweet photo of him and Harper on Instagram

Brooklyn has been quite vocal about missing his famous family since his move to New York in September, and has made sure to find time out of his studying meet up with parents David and Victoria Beckham, and his three younger siblings. The 18-year-old photographer was delighted in the early days of his move after receiving a collection of photographs of Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Each sibling had written a message underneath their photo. Romeo's read: "Miss you bust," Cruz's said: "I LOVE YOU LOTS with a series of heart emojis, and Harper's simply read: "I miss you Brooklyn." Brooklyn had lined up the photos to take a picture of the sweet gesture, captioning it: "I miss you guys so much."

The Beckham siblings surprised Brooklyn with a sweet gift after he was missing home

Mum Victoria is also finding it hard without her oldest. she recently admitted that she has "cried buckets" since Brooklyn left the family home. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying," she said on make-up channel Pixiwoo in September. "I miss him so much, so much."