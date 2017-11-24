Malia Obama's boyfriend Rory Farquharson has links to royal family Barack Obama's daughter was recently spotted kissing the former public schoolboy

Malia Obama, the daughter of former US President Barack Obama, was recently pictured kissing Rory Farquharson, a British former public schoolboy. And now, it has been revealed that her 19-year-old British boyfriend has links with the royal family. According to MailOnline, Rory's second cousin was one of the Queen's most trusted aides, Andrew Farquharson. Andrew was made Assistant Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace and was responsible for a budget of thousands of pounds for food and drink various events held at Balmoral.

During his ten years of service, Andrew was the master behind the Queen's decision to shun her usual Christmas puddings from Harrods or Fortnum & Mason and to choose them from Tesco instead as Yuletide gifts. Each year, the order was made up of more than 1,000 puddings, which meant the change was a sizeable saving to the royal purse. Impressed with his service, the Queen later made him a member of her own order of chivalry, the Royal Victorian Order.

However, in 2006, Prince Charles poached him from Buckingham Palace to serve as his Deputy Master of the Household at Clarence House. He took charge of the prince’s programme of engagements, managing his travel arrangements and ran his public and private residencies, as well as gardens and farming interests. However, Andrew was axed from his six-figure salary in 2009. At the time, Clarence House stated his departure was down to a "review of costs". Since then he has been made the head of household at Alnwick Castle, in Northumberland – the location used for a number of the Harry Potter movies.