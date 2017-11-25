Emma Watson 'splits' from boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight after two years of dating Emma and Mack were first linked to each other in 2015

Emma Watson has ended her two-year relationship with boyfriend William 'Mack' Knight, according to a new report. The Harry Potter star, who dated the American tech entrepreneur for nearly two years, is said to have called time on their romance earlier this year. Notoriously protective over her private life, Emma has never spoken about her relationship with Mack but has often been seen out in public with him. They were last seen together during a romantic dinner date in New York City in late May. HELLO! Online has contacted a representative of the star for comment.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in October 2015 after they were spotted at a showing of the Broadway musical Hamilton in New York. At the time, a source told The Sun: "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. She was left really hurt by her break-up with Matthew [Janney] and it's taken her more than a year to feel ready to start again with somebody. They're really happy with each other and see each other whenever Emma does not have work commitments."

It seemed things were going well for the pair after Emma was introduced to Mack’s parents in February. His mother Katherine told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I have met Emma, and she’s a wonderful girl. We don’t see them very often because he’s busy and working very hard." Emma has previously discussed keeping her personal life private. Earlier this year, she told Vanity Fair: 'I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways." She added: "I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus."