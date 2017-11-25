Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas left heartbroken after wife dies three days following leukaemia diagnosis The Sky Sports anchor shared the heartbreaking news with his followers

Former Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas has revealed his wife has died, just three days after she was diagnosed with leukaemia. The Sky Sports anchor, 44, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the heartbreaking news, asking his followers to keep their grief-stricken son in their prayers. Gemma, 40, fell ill with acute myloid leukaemia and died in hospital on Friday evening surrounded by her loved ones. "Today I am crushed with indescribable pain," Simon told his followers. "Just three days after falling ill with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, my dear wife Gemma passed away yesterday evening surrounded by her family and friends."

He added: "If you are a prayer - pray for my boy Ethan. 8yrs, precious and in bits. Thank you." Speaking to The Mirror, Simon revealed that his wife started feeling unwell last weekend and went to the doctor three times before later going to hospital. Of his eight-year-old son’s grief, he shared: "He said he wants Playmobil and other gifts for Christmas, but most of all 'I want mummy back', and I can't help him with that." He went on to explain how his wife's condition deteriorated rapidly within hours before she was rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading. She was then moved to the Churchill Hospital in Oxford and begun chemotherapy on Tuesday night. "For the first couple of days she was responding well, but yesterday morning she went downhill very quickly," he added. "She had bleeding on the brain. I was told yesterday morning she would be gone in a few hours."

Fans and friends alike rushed to post their condolences, with fellow presenter Phillip Schofield tweeting: "I'm so deeply sorry to hear your heartbreaking news. Sending lots of love to you, your son and your family x." Footballer Jamie Vardy tweeted: "So sorry for your loss Simon. My thoughts are with you, your son and your family." Paddy McGuinness said: "I'm praying pal. Sending love from my family." Acute myeloid leukaemia is a rare form of blood cancer. The NHS website states that the condition progresses rapidly and aggressively, and usually requires immediate treatment. Symptoms usually develop over a few weeks and become more severe. Signs include, pale skin, tiredness and breathlessness and constant infections.