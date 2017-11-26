Davina McCall announces separation from husband Matthew Robertson - fans send messages of support The couple share three children together

Davina McCall has announced her separation from her husband of 17 years Matthew Robertson. Davina's rep confirmed the sad news to HELLO! Online. Her statement read: “I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.”

Davina McCall and husband Matthew Robertson

News of the couple's separation comes as a huge shock to fans who saw them as one of showbiz's happiest couples. Davina and Matthew share three children together, daughters Holly and Tilly and a son, Chester, with the pair renewing their wedding vows in a Las Vegas ceremony just two years ago. Matthew, who found fame presenting TV's Pet Rescue, first met Davina while walking their dogs on Clapham Common.



Davina posted an emotional quote on her Instagram page two days ago, which said: "Every morning we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better. Your past is your past. Leave it there. Get on with the future part." Davina commented: "I really know about this one... I have made so many mistakes in my life ... but there is always a new day 😊."

The star's fans rushed to support her after hearing of her marriage split. One wrote: "So sorry to hear your news, I’m going through the same, it’s not easy but focusing on your children and your amazing positivity will help you through this." Another fan told her: "Was really sad to hear your news, sending positive vibes to you and yours." One follower said: "You are super strong and super fit. Your health and positive attitude will help you through this...you will be fine lady."

Davina turned 50 in October and appeared in Stella Magazine to talk about her landmark birthday, posing make-up free for the photoshoot. She told the publication that she wanted to do a bare-faced picture to prove that "getting older isn’t the end". On keeping fit at 50, the star said: "I quite like doing something when people think I might not be able to. Physically, I feel better than I’ve felt – like, for ever!"