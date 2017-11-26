cristiano-ronaldo-red-carpet

Cristiano Ronaldo shares date night snap with fiancée Georgina Rodriguez - see the romantic photo!

The star became a dad for the fourth time in November

by Sophie Hamilton

Cristiano Ronaldo and fiancée Georgina Rodriguez welcomed their baby girl, Alana Martina, into the world on 12 November. Now the proud father has shared a romantic photo of himself and Georgina, 23, enjoying a night out together at Tatel restaurant in Madrid as they spend some couple time away from nappy duties. Cristiano, 32, wrote: "The best spot in town with the best company!" The footballer's fans loved the sweet snap, with many posting heart emojis and calling them a 'cute couple'.

 

The best spot in town with the best company!👌🏽😍

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Cristiano also posted a selfie of himself and Georgina enjoying some quality couple time three days ago, captioning the picture with a simple heart symbol. Georgina wowed fans just eight days after giving birth by showcasing her incredible flat stomach on her Instagram account. The model appeared in a video clip wearing a pair of grey leggings teamed with a black polo neck top as she exercised. 

 

Alana Martina nació el 12-11-17 🗓👶🏻 Ser madre y criar todo este tiempo de los pequeños de la casa me ha hecho experimentar una felicidad suprema, y ahora con la llegada de Alana Martina ya estamos todos al completo, más felices si cabe. Quiero agradecer al personal sanitario la atención impecable que nos ha brindado antes, durante y tras el parto. Asimismo, a nuestros familiares, amigos y conocidos por las llamadas, mensajes, visitas, detalles que han tenido estos días con nosotros y por el seguimiento del embarazo y el parto. Y, por último y no por ello menos importante, a todos los seguidores que nos apoyan y nos mandan sus mejores deseos y buenas energías en forma de mensaje. Estamos muy felices y agradecidos con Dios por la salud de nuestra pequeña Alana Martina y por supuesto la de nuestros otros 3 pequeños de la casa, a quienes estoy deseando abrazar y comérmelos a besos. Es precioso ver a mi madre cómo calma a Alana Martina en su pecho. No cambio esta sensación por nada. Amo a mis padres, amo a mi familia. ¡Gracias a todos! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

Georgina and Cristiano welcomed their first child together at Madrid's Hospital Universitario Quironsalud. Cristiano took to Instagram to proudly announce the birth, sharing a photo from his fiancée's side at the hospital. The pair were also joined by Cristiano's seven-year-old son, Cristiano Jr. "Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" he wrote. Cristiano is also dad to twins Eva and Mateo.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off flat stomach 8 days after giving birth

 

❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Georgina wrote of Alana's birth in Spanish: "Alana Martina was born on 12/11/17. Becoming a mother and raising our little ones at home has given me absolutely happiness, and now that Alana Martina has arrived, we are complete, and if at all possible, even more happy. I want to thank the hospital staff for their impeccable care and for looking after me before, during and after the birth. Also, I'd like to thank our families and friends for the calls, messages, visits and little gifts they've given during my pregnancy and after the birth. Last, but not least, to all our followers and fans who have supported us and have sent well wishes and good energy."

