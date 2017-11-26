Cristiano Ronaldo shares date night snap with fiancée Georgina Rodriguez - see the romantic photo! The star became a dad for the fourth time in November

Cristiano Ronaldo and fiancée Georgina Rodriguez welcomed their baby girl, Alana Martina, into the world on 12 November. Now the proud father has shared a romantic photo of himself and Georgina, 23, enjoying a night out together at Tatel restaurant in Madrid as they spend some couple time away from nappy duties. Cristiano, 32, wrote: "The best spot in town with the best company!" The footballer's fans loved the sweet snap, with many posting heart emojis and calling them a 'cute couple'.

The best spot in town with the best company!👌🏽😍 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 25, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

Cristiano also posted a selfie of himself and Georgina enjoying some quality couple time three days ago, captioning the picture with a simple heart symbol. Georgina wowed fans just eight days after giving birth by showcasing her incredible flat stomach on her Instagram account. The model appeared in a video clip wearing a pair of grey leggings teamed with a black polo neck top as she exercised.

Georgina and Cristiano welcomed their first child together at Madrid's Hospital Universitario Quironsalud. Cristiano took to Instagram to proudly announce the birth, sharing a photo from his fiancée's side at the hospital. The pair were also joined by Cristiano's seven-year-old son, Cristiano Jr. "Alana Martina has just been born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!" he wrote. Cristiano is also dad to twins Eva and Mateo.

❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:47am PST

Georgina wrote of Alana's birth in Spanish: "Alana Martina was born on 12/11/17. Becoming a mother and raising our little ones at home has given me absolutely happiness, and now that Alana Martina has arrived, we are complete, and if at all possible, even more happy. I want to thank the hospital staff for their impeccable care and for looking after me before, during and after the birth. Also, I'd like to thank our families and friends for the calls, messages, visits and little gifts they've given during my pregnancy and after the birth. Last, but not least, to all our followers and fans who have supported us and have sent well wishes and good energy."