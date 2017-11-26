Catherine Zeta-Jones's daughter Carys Douglas is her double in stunning new photo The actress shared a beautiful picture of her daughter

Catherine Zeta-Jones' fans got a surprise when they looked at her Instagram page on Sunday. The actress posted a stylish black and white photo of her daughter Carys, with many followers mistaking the stunning 14-year-old for Catherine. The mum-of-two, who is married to Michael Douglas, revealed that she turned photographer for the day and took the snap of her daughter herself. "Just love grabbing my camera and snapping. Carys on the beach yesterday.#lovephotography," wrote Catherine.

Carys Douglas photographed by Catherine Zeta-Jones Photo credit: Instagram/catherinezetajones

The actress' followers couldn't believe the resemblance between the mother and daughter, with many calling Carys Catherine's mini-me. "Your daughter is the image of you beautiful," said one fan. A second said: "Ready to respond with "Gorgeous as usual!" Thought that was You!!" A third told the star: "Wow thought that was you. Carys is like your 'mini-me'. Stunning."

Catherine and daughter Carys at New York Fashion Week

Catherine often posts sultry selfies of herself on her social media pages and looks fantastic for her 48 years. This is the first time, however, that the star has shared such an arty photo of her daughter. The pair recently attended New York Fashion Week together for the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2018 Show. Both dressed in stylish outfits, Catherine and Carys looked more like siblings than mother and daughter.

On Saturday, Catherine shared her own smouldering selfie snap on her Instagram. Put beside each other, the photos of Catherine and Carys could easily be the same person. Catherine's fans adored the pic as usual, with one telling her: "Looking divine as always, you admirable lady: happy Saturday and have a weekend as exceptional as you are, Cath."