The great-grandson of Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien has given an emotional interview to Hello! magazine in which he reveals how he paid tribute to his late brother by carrying out his bucket list. Royd Tolkien's younger brother Mike died of motor neurone disease in 2015. A daredevil at heart, he set his brother a series of tasks to fulfil after his death – and Royd is making a film about the whole experience.

“Mike gave me an incredible gift that changed my perspective on everything,” he told Hello! about the list, which saw him do everything from bungee jumping to performing stand-up comedy and wearing a tutu. The two had planned to revisit New Zealand before Mike’s illness made it impossible. “The idea was that we’d both go back, he’d do his bucket list and anything he couldn’t do, he would make me do. How could I say no?”

One of the tasks set for Royd was for him to travel to New Zealand while dressed as Gandalf. Peter Jackson director of The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films, sent Sir Ian McKellen’s costume for him to wear. “How embarrassing is that? A Tolkien family member dressed as Gandalf? On Air New Zealand?” he laughs. “I kept it on for half the flight but the beard fell off and people were a bit miffed with the massive hat and the staff. Some walked past and said, ‘Ahh, Dumbledore.’ I was like, ‘Come on!’”

But although Royd found some of the challenges terrifying, he found he didn’t want the adventure to end. On the last leg of his journey, at Machu Picchu holding Mike’s ashes, he said: “It took me a step further away from Mike completing the list and I wasn’t emotionally ready for it.”

