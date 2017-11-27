Patrick J. Adams brands Prince Harry a 'lucky man' in sweet message to Meghan Markle Patrick had previously joked about her engagement earlier in the day

Meghan Markle's former Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams has taken to Instagram following her royal engagement to pay a heartwarming tribute to his friend, branding Prince Harry a "lucky man." He posted a photo of Meghan in character as Rachel Zane, writing: "Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love." Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing, "This is so cute," while another said: "Made me cry." A third added: "That's a nice gesture."

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle in Suits Photo: Nigel Parry/USA Network

The actor, who plays Meghan's onscreen partner, Mike Ross, in the popular law drama, took to Twitter earlier in the day, joking about the announcement. He wrote: "She said she was just going out to get some milk," while retweeting the announcement on Kensington Palace's Twitter account. Other Suits stars also made sure to congratulate Meghan and Harry on their happy news. Meghan's onscreen dad Wendell Pierce writing: "Congratulations to my TV daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the news of their wedding engagement. Harry you have her TV Father’s blessing. Robert Zane approves @Suits_USA." The creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, wrote: "Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron."

Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement on Monday

Meghan and Harry announced their engagement on Monday with a statement from Kensington Palace, which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace."