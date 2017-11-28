Ellen DeGeneres wants invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she once convinced Meghan Markle to adopt a dog

Ellen DeGeneres has attempted to score an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. Speaking about the couple's engagement on her chat show, Ellen revealed that she had previously convinced Meghan to adopt a dog, telling the audience: "This is absolutely true, we have met before. This is what she said about me in an interview: 'I was in LA and I went in this dog rescue place and Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi walked in and Ellen goes, 'Is that your dog?' and I said, 'No', and Ellen said, 'You have to take that dog'. So I brought him home because Ellen told me to.'"

READ: Prince Harry proposed at Nottingham cottage - see which other royals proposed at home

Ellen joked about the royal engagement

Joking about her powers of persuasion, Ellen then said on camera: "She adopted a dog because I told her to… She does whatever I tell her to do so Meghan, if you're watching, invite me to that wedding! I want to go! And instead of plus one, I want a plus 400!" The chat show host also revealed that she is very distantly related to the Duchess of Cambridge, saying: "I have some news to share. My family is about to get a little bit bigger. Prince Harry just announced he's engaged. Because Kate Middleton's in my fifteenth cousin, so that makes Prince Harry's fiancée with my other cousin."

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan share the look of love as they pose for engagement photos

Prince Harry opened up about introducing Meghan to his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in their first interview since their engagement. He said: "It was exciting. I mean I've - you know I'd been seeing her for a period of time when I - literally didn't tell anybody at all. And then William was longing to meet her and so was Catherine, so you know being our neighbours we managed to get that in a couple of - well quite a few times now and Catherine has been absolutely …" "Wonderful," Meghan interjected.