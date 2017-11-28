Sue Perkins defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from 'sour plums' Sue Perkins defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal engagement

Sue Perkins has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal engagement on Twitter, and called out their critics as being "sour plums". When an online site suggested that Meghan was an unsuitable bride for the royal as she is a divorcee, the former Great British Bake Off presenter said: "Yawn. Get with 2017, you sour plums. I'm… delighted for them and hope they'll be very happy."

Sue praised the couple

Sue's followers were quick to discuss her tweet, with one writing: "Hear hear! She's most suitable because he loves her... that's all that's needed," while another added: "Quite agree. There are plenty of heirs and spares around, ensuring that barring a major catastrophe Harry is unlikely to make King any time soon. She's an articulate, grounded girl who can play the media superbly. Good luck to 'em!" Sue isn't the only celebrity to congratulate the couple, as Meghan's Suits co-star, Patrick J. Adams, was also quick to wish the couple well. The actor, who plays her onscreen romance in the show, jokily tweeted: "She said she was just going out to get some milk," before adding: "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

Sue called critics 'sour plums'

In their first TV interview since becoming engaged, Meghan revealed that she was leaving her acting career behind upon becoming a member of the royal family. She explained: "I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition of this out of my career, but into the role, is that, as you said, the causes that have been very important to me I can focus even more energy on, because very early out of the gate I think you realise once you have access or a voice that people are going to listen to, with that comes a lot of responsibility which I take seriously."