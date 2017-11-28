nadia-sawalha-nanny-thelma

Nadia Sawalha reveals devastating family death

The Loose Women panellist's husband's beloved nanny Thelma passed away

by Hanna Fillingham

Nadia Sawalha took to social media on Monday to pay an emotional tribute to nanny Thelma – the beloved grandmother of her husband Mark Adderley. The Loose Women panellist shared a collage of photographs of Thelma with her family members following the sad news of her death at the age of 95. Nadia thanked her followers for their condolences, and shared some memories written down by Mark, telling fans: "Mark texted me these beautiful words last night that came to him whilst sitting in Nanny Thelma’s bungalow . I want to share them with you because I think they sum up so perfectly what it means to be loved by your nan... Rest in peace Thelma xx."

Nadia Sawalha's nanny Thelma sadly passed away

The TV presenter went on to share her husband's memories of the times he had spent with his grandmother over the years, which included getting the Christmas tree, going to antiques fairs and playing countless board games together. Fans were quick to send their condolences following Mark's emotional words, with one writing: "My prayers are with you and your family at this sad time," while another said: "What lovely memories. I'm so sorry for your family's loss." A third added: "Blubbering into my coffee, beautiful words for a very special woman, I loved seeing nanny Thelma making an appearance in your videos, what a woman!"

 

Thank you all so much for your condolences Mark and I have taken real comfort from them .. Mark texted me these beautiful words last night that came to him whilst sitting in Nanny Thelma’s bungalow . I want to share them with you because I think they sum up so perfectly what it means to be loved by your nan... Rest in peace Thelma xx I’m lying here thinking of the royal wedding when we came down - I keep thinking of her sitting in that chair looking out at the garden - as we all sat with her - and she told stories for the seventh and eighth times - I’m thinking of when we talked about the film Dunkirk with her - I’m thinking of her walking with me to the Rec day after day to play cricket - the crab fishing - the cinema going - the cannon and ball shows - the ken Dodd shows - the little and large shows - the crazy golf - the summers of tennis, cricket and the boat races - the illuminations in Blackpool - the antique fairs with dad - the drives to the new forest and the quay - the games of bowls - the scrabble / the countless board games - the biscuits and currant buns before bed - the stories she told me before I fell to sleep in Birmingham as a toddler - her putting musical music on the record player whenever dad went for his walks - her sadness when he disappeared for weeks in the summers - her adoring me hiding in the car park of her work place - the walks along the piers - the sandwiches - the fish - the over cooked veggies - the hugs - the kisses - the protection Getting the Xmas tree from portobello market and tripping as we walked ... helping to make my birthday parties run like clockwork ... saving me from death at the hands of my mother as I screamed through the musical Annie ... trying to swim but never being able to put her feet on the ground ... marvelling at the worm away stones of the stairwells in Christchurch Priory and firing up my love of History ... sighing at the unquantifiable vastness of the universe ... asking me to search on my googly thing for the answers to countless questions ... taking me horse riding and fretting as my horse jumped ... (Continued in 1st comment)

Nadia posted a video tribute to Thelma on Instagram

Nadia has often spoken about her close relationship with Thelma. Back in 2014, she paid a sweet tribute to her on her 91st birthday on Twitter, writing: "My beautiful nanny Thelma 91 years old and the sharpest brain I know." The mum-of-two then replied to a fan, revealing that Thelma was Mark's nan, but she had "nabbed her".

Earlier in the day, Kaye Adams – who Nadia shares her Instagram page with - shared a video clip explaining the reason behind their lack of posts recently, and broke the news of nanny Thelma's death. She said: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to explain why we have gone a little quiet of late. Sadly Nadia's family have lost nanny Thelma, which has been very difficult and painful for them." She then added that she herself was going through a tough time, saying: "My old mum has had a bit of a health set-back and so I have been focusing on that. And it's just life I guess."

