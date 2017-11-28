Jamie Oliver shares sweet birthday tribute to 'wonderful' wife Jools
Happy belated birthday to Jools Oliver!
Jamie Oliver paid a gushing tribute to his wife Jools on her 43rd birthday. The celebrity chef took to his Instagram page to post a lovely black-and-white picture of the pair, with a sweet accompanying note. "Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @joolsoliver," he said in the caption. "43 years old today woop woop such a cool kind soul she is and I've never loved her more." Touching upon their relationship, he added: "25 years together now what a journey we've had together. I really hope you have a fantastic day today babe and enjoy your surprises. Love jamie." [sic]
Jamie Oliver has paid a heartfelt birthday message to his wife Jools
Fans rushed to post comments underneath the photo, with one saying: "Just beautiful, what a gorgeous photo of the two of you." Another wrote: "You're a great couple!!! Happy birthday sweet Jools." A third post read: "You are a genuine and kind woman. You and Jamie are relationship goal. Hope one day I can find a lovely and genuine gentleman like Jamie and have a great relationship like yours." One fan remarked: "Happy Birthday Jools you're truly an inspiration to women world wide. Hope you have a wonderful day."
Jamie, 42, and Jools have been together for over 20 years and have five children; Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy Bear, seven, and one-year-old River Rocket. Earlier this year, mum-of-five Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie's long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were childhood sweethearts. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."
