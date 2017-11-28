Jamie Oliver shares sweet birthday tribute to 'wonderful' wife Jools Happy belated birthday to Jools Oliver!

Jamie Oliver paid a gushing tribute to his wife Jools on her 43rd birthday. The celebrity chef took to his Instagram page to post a lovely black-and-white picture of the pair, with a sweet accompanying note. "Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @joolsoliver," he said in the caption. "43 years old today woop woop such a cool kind soul she is and I've never loved her more." Touching upon their relationship, he added: "25 years together now what a journey we've had together. I really hope you have a fantastic day today babe and enjoy your surprises. Love jamie." [sic]

Jamie Oliver has paid a heartfelt birthday message to his wife Jools

STORY: Jamie Oliver and wife Jools look loved-up in rare throwback picture

Fans rushed to post comments underneath the photo, with one saying: "Just beautiful, what a gorgeous photo of the two of you." Another wrote: "You're a great couple!!! Happy birthday sweet Jools." A third post read: "You are a genuine and kind woman. You and Jamie are relationship goal. Hope one day I can find a lovely and genuine gentleman like Jamie and have a great relationship like yours." One fan remarked: "Happy Birthday Jools you're truly an inspiration to women world wide. Hope you have a wonderful day."

Loading the player...

See the sweet holiday snaps from Jamie and Jools Oliver’s family holiday

Jamie, 42, and Jools have been together for over 20 years and have five children; Poppy, 15, Daisy, 14, Petal, eight, Buddy Bear, seven, and one-year-old River Rocket. Earlier this year, mum-of-five Jools gave an insight into her and Jamie's long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they were childhood sweethearts. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."