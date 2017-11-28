Penny Lancaster's son Alastair is all grown up – and looks just like his mum The Loose Women presenter shared a photo of him celebrating his twelfth birthday

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's son Alastair celebrated his twelfth birthday this week, and it looks like he had a wonderful time. Doting mum Penny shared a sweet photo of her very grown up looking boy on Instagram, which showed him holding a giant birthday cake in the shape of a burger. Fans were quick to remark on the similarities between Alastair and Penny – a former model, with one writing: "What a gorgeous boy! He looks just like you," while another said: "I can see both of you in him." A third added: "He is the image of you! Very good looking."

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's son Alastair celebrated his birthday this week

Penny and Rod share Alastair and younger son, Aiden, six, while Rod is also a father to six other children from past relationships. Sarah Streeter is the singer's oldest child, born in 1964 to then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey when the pair were teenagers. Rod shares two children with Alana Stewart - Kimberley Stewart, born in 1979, and Sean Stewart, born in 1980, and Ruby Stewart, born in 1987 to Kelly Emberg. Rod then shares Renee Stewart, born in 1992, and Liam Stewart, born in 1994, with model Rachel Hunter.

Rod and Penny also share son Aiden, six, together

Penny has previously revealed that she gets on well with Rod's other children, and joked that Rod was the "most demanding" member of the family. In an interview with the Sunday People, the TV presenter admitted: "Rod has always been like my third child and my most demanding boy out of the three. When Rod is on tour, in hotel rooms, and after the euphoria of a show, with millions of fans screaming 'I love you', he comes home and then he's just Dad, he's not Sir Rod Stewart anymore. It must be a bump back to earth. So he requires a lot of my attention."