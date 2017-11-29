Could this Bake Off favourite bake Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake? Would you like to see this Great British Bake Off star bake the royal cake?

The Great British Bake Off star Selasi Gbormittah has revealed that he would love to be considered to bake the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly anticipated wedding. The baker, who came fourth in the competition in 2016, tweeted about the engagement, writing: "Meghan: Can Selasi make our cake Harry? Harry: Haha, now that'd be splendid! If only he has time and doesn't mind! Friend: Selasi wake up...#Daydreaming #RoyalWedding."

Selasi said he would love to bake the royal cake

is fans were quick to discuss the idea, with one writing: "This needs to become reality (TV) so we can see how chill & relaxed @selasigb is even when making a royal wedding cake," while another added: "Yesssss let's petition for this!" Other Bake Off stars were also quick to offer their services, including Candice Brown, who wrote: "I love this soooooo much!!!!! Congratulations Harry and Meghan!! I make a mean wedding cake #theonlythingwehaveincommon

#engagedamonthapart," while the 2017 winner, Sophie Faldo, wrote: "I am available to make the cake. #justsaying."

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on Monday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May. The news was announced at a press briefing held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon, and Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf described Windsor Castle as a "very special place" for Harry. The Chapel is located in the Lower Ward of Windsor Castle, and has a capacity for 800 guests - offering them more privacy on their special day. The couple spoke about their relationship in their first TV interview since their engagement, and Harry revealed how he proposed, saying: "It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," to which Meghan interjected: "Just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing just roasting chicken… and it just - just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee."