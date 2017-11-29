Cressida Bonas cosies up to James Arthur in new music video The stills come soon after Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle

Cressida Bonas has showed her ex-boyfriend Prince Harry exactly what he was missing in the sizzling new music video for James Arthur's new song, Naked. The actress, who dated the British royal from 2012 until 2014, looked sensational in and off-white lace dress as she cosied up to the former X Factor winner during the romantic shoot. The simple yet elegant number featured a beautiful tiered skirt and a halter neck detail, which was styled further with embellished velvet heels and diamond encrusted earrings. Her blonde tresses were worn in soft waves, with one side clipped behind her ear. Her pretty facial features were accentuated with smokey eyes and a touch of blusher.



Cressida's tactile display comes shortly after Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world. The video sees the James take on a role of a talk show host with the socialite play his love interest. The singer's song is currently No.2 on the iTunes chart, and the video will premieres later this week. Cressida, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share an inspirational message with her followers. She uploaded a sketch of a boy and a girl sat side-by-side on swings, accompanied by the message: "No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells it all." Alongside the post, the 28-year-old simply wrote: "Truth."



During her romance with Harry, it was widely speculated that Cressida was the woman presumed to become his future wife. Following their split, the budding actress kept a dignified about why exactly they had parted ways. It was even reported that the Duchess of Cambridge was helping Cressida with how to deal with the intensity of the Royal spotlight. However, Cressida later dismissed the report, describing it as just "noise". In 2015, she told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "All that stuff is not real. It's really important to remember that all it is noise, noise that can be very loud at times."