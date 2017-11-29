Peter Andre and wife Emily only have eyes for each other on night out The couple put on a loved-up display on the red carpet

Peter Andre and his wife Emily enjoyed a night off parenting duty as they stepped out for an awards ceremony in London. The singer, 44, and junior doctor Emily, 28, left their two children at home as they hit the red carpet. The couple put on a loved-up display, kissing for the cameras and walking arm-in-arm. Emily looked stunning, wearing a very festive midnight blue velvet dress, which featured an elegant bardot neckline and fishtail midi skirt. Peter later took to Instagram to write: "Lovely night with Emily :)."

The Mysterious Girl singer and his wife Emily have just celebrated their son's first birthday. Talking about his adorable youngest child, Peter told HELLO! Online: "Theo's literally just about walking. He's standing now, he says hello which is very sweet. He goes, 'hello'." Peter joked: "I mean it could be the word 'how', but I think it's hello because why would you look at someone and go, 'how'?"

Emily and Peter attended a star-studded event in London

The proud parents, who also have a three-year-old daughter Amelia, threw a Thomas the Tank Engine-themed party at home. They invited a few friends over and set up a bouncy castle and ball pit in their living room. Peter said ahead of the party: "We're just going to have a little ball pit so he can play and have a couple of his friends over. I mean, he hasn't actually told me they're his friends, but I presume they are because I've seen them hang out. We'll have a couple more friends over too."

Emily looked stunning on the red carpet

His wife Emily is about to return to work, having been on maternity leave for the past year. "Emily's about to go back to work and she is really looking forward to working," Peter added. "Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."