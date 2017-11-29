Jamie Redknapp reveals 'busy' Christmas plans amid marriage woes The footballer recently separated from wife Louise

Jamie Redknapp has hinted that Christmas won't be a family affair amid his marriage woes with wife Louise. The sportsman, who shares two sons with the former pop star, told Metro.co.uk that he'll be working over the festive period and will be spending the majority of his time with fellow footballer Thierry Henry. "To be honest, Christmas is such a busy time with the football and everything, I'm working," the football pundit shared when asked about his plans this year. "I've just had my schedule through and I'm working Boxing Day on Sky. So I'll be spending my Christmas on Boxing Day with Thierry Henry watching football." Even though Jamie will be hard at work, the dad-of-two confessed he's still "looking forward" to getting into the Christmas spirit.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp have had a turbulent few months

It's been a turbulent few months for the couple. Last month, Louise confirmed that she and Jamie are living apart as she re-evaluates her life. "He's an amazing man and we've had 20 good years together," she told The Telegraph's Stella magazine. "I know he's trying to understand that I do need to do this." Louise, 43, also revealed that appearing on last year's Strictly Come Dancing and striking up a friendship with model Daisy Lowe gave her a confidence boost to restart her performing career.

Louise has been starring as Sally Bowles in the London production of Cabaret alongside her Strictly co-star Will Young. She is due to perform her first comeback gig in December, with a tour to follow next year. Louise recently appeared on This Morning and was quizzed on the marriage rumours by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. She said: "I think that it has been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times. My priority and his priority is our children and protecting them and loving them and putting them first and that's what we are focusing on."