Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe talks 'dream' society debut Ava Phillippe has shared her experience of the Debutantes Ball in Paris

Ava Phillippe has taken to Instagram to share her experience of the Debutantes Ball earlier this month. The 18-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon attended Le Bal in Paris, where she was 'introduced' to high society. Sharing a photo of herself in a stunning Giambattista Valli haute couture gown, she wrote: "Wow! I am so thrilled to have had the opportunity to meet so many beautiful, kind, supportive, and passionate young women (and men!) at Le Bal."

Ava looked stunning in a Giambattista Valli haute couture gown

She continued: "I also feel so privileged to take part in this event knowing that it is raising money for both the Seleni Institute and Enfants d’Asie, two organisations supporting very important causes. Last week felt like a dream, and I am so grateful to have so many beautiful memories from this adventure. Thank you to all involved! (P.S. I know this post is super late but I am recovering from some major jetlag/getting back to school!)."

READ: Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava, 18, arrive in Paris for stunning society debut

Ava was accompanied to the ball by her escort, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, who became king in 2011. Other debutantes at the prestigious ball included Princess Charlotte of Nassau from Luxembourg, Princess Gauravi Kumari from India and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Ava's mother, actress Reese Witherspoon, also attended the ball with her daughter, and shared snaps of herself enjoying Paris with her youngest son, five-year-old Tennessee. The 41-year-old previously opened up about having two children by the time she was 27, while referring her to film, Home Again. She said: "It's about that next chapter in your life. What do you do when you get to 40 and you made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids? I got married when I was 23 and had two kids by 27… Sometimes it's good to know yourself." She added: "I would never change anything!"