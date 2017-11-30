Jay-Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé: 'The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused' Beyoncé's album Lemonade hinted that her husband had been unfaithful

Jay-Z has opened up about his wife, Beyoncé, and revealed that the pair used their art to work through problems in their marriage. Speaking to the New York Times, the rapper claimed that he struggles to connect with people?, and that it has led to infidelity in the past, explaining: "You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect… In my case, like it's, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity."

Jay-Z admitted to cheating

Speaking about his marriage to Beyoncé, he said: "We were using our art almost like a therapy session, we started making music together. The music she was making at the time was further along so her album came out as opposed to our joint album… This is what it became. There was never a point where she was like, 'I'm making this album', I was there, I was right there the entire time." He also referenced her album, Lemonade, which touches on issues including unfaithfulness, admitting that listening to the album made him "uncomfortable". He said: "We have a healthy respect for one another's craft. I think she's amazing. Most people walk away, and divorce rate is like 50 per cent or something because most people can't see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused. Most people don't want to do that. You don't want to look inside yourself and so you walk away."

Jay-Z and Beyoncé share three children

This isn't the first time Jay-Z has hinted at problems in his marriage to the Love On Top singer. In the mini-documentary for his album, 4:44, he said: "This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn't totally built on the 100 per cent truth and it starts cracking. Things start happening that the public can see."