Kelly Clarkson enjoys dinner date with husband on Carpool Karaoke James Corden was joined by Kelly Clarkson for Carpool Karaoke

Kelly Clarkson was the latest star to join James Corden on the popular segment of his chat show – Carpool Karaoke. The Late, Late Show host picked up the singing and, as per tradition, sang several of Kelly's hits with her, including Since You've Gone Gone, Love So Soft, Stronger and Because of You.

James then asked her about how much time she spends with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, before setting up an impromptu date for them in the back of the car. Taken by surprise, Kelly said: "Oh my God, I love what's happening," before laughing at her husband's reaction, saying: "He's so nervous!" Brandon then started telling Kelly about a farm, while James sat in the front with a violinist, and chimed in: "Tell us more about the report from the farm Brandon! Way to keep the romance alive!"

Kelly and James harmonised together

During the trip, James also had Kelly sing boring sentences to make them interesting, telling her: "You've got such an incredible voice… I think you've got a voice where you can make anything sound good." He then requested that she sang a nursery rhyme, and pretended to fall asleep after Kelly performed So This is Love from Cinderella.

Viewers were quick to praise the funny video, with one writing: "Wow @kelly_clarkson on @latelateshow doing #CarpoolKaraoke was everything I could have imagined...and more. Can’t wait for it to go viral," while another added: "Oh my Queen and #Grammy nominee @kelly_clarkson you are funny and FABulous with @JKCorden in this #CarpoolKaraoke! #LoveSoSoft." Other stars to have recently appeared in the popular segment of the show include Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony. He was also joined by Pink in November, with the pair singing along to Raise Your Glass and Get the Party Started during the car journey.