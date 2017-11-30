Priyanka Chopra congratulates 'best friend Meg' on engagement news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday

They are the very best of friends, so it's hardly surprising Priyanka Chopra rushed to congratulate Meghan Markle on the news of her engagement to Prince Harry. The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram page to send her well-wishes to the happy couple, writing: "Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I'm so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always… keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo." Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, announced their happy news to the world on Monday morning, and are set to marry this coming May.

Priyanka Chopra has sent her well wishes to Harry and Meghan

Priyanka and Meghan met two years ago at a party, and seem to have been joined at the hip ever since. Just like any other friends, the pair enjoy going out for dinner and to the theatre together, and are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Priyanka has previously publicly praised Meghan, stating she is so much more than just Harry's partner, and we think she'd be a great support to Meghan on her big day. In May, Priyanka, 35, was asked if she saw wedding bells in Meghan and Harry's future, to which the Indian beauty replied: "I hope so! She seems happy…. I think they look great together."

However, Priyanka doubts she would be a bridesmaid at the pair's wedding. She remarked: "High profile relationships are so stressful anyway. As a friend I wouldn't like to add on that at all." In September, Priyanka spoke out about her friend's interview in Vanity Fair. The Baywatch actress told ET Online that she believes the interview should have focused more on Meghan's achievements, rather than her relationship with Harry. She said: "I don't if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion. I mean, she's on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I'm just saying. I mean, she's an actor, she's an activist, she's a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more."