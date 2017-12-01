Loading the player...

Peter Andre reveals Christmas plans with wife Emily and kids this year Watch the Mysterious Girl singer star in our HELLO! celebrity advent calendar

Peter Andre has revealed what Christmas is like in the Andre family household, and opened up about his festive plans this year. The Mysterious Girl singer, who shares two children with his wife Emily, starred in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar and said: "Christmas in my household is so fun. It's all about the preparation, and all the night before, and Santa bringing all those stockings, and when the reindeers eat the carrots and Santa eats half the mince pie. "The kids absolutely love it. They wake up in the morning and see the stockings. I mean, it's one of those days where I don't care how little sleep I've had the night before. It's just such an exciting day."

Peter and his wife Emily

Peter, 44, also revealed that his mother-in-law Bex usually does all the cooking. "She's fantastic," he said. "She is the queen of Christmas Day." But this year the Andres will be hosting at home. "I think this year because we want to do it at our house, I might have to get really involved in the cooking this year. Normally we go to Somerset, we have it there in Taunton at Emily's mum's house but this year we might do something different." The singer and his wife Emily, a junior doctor, married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, Amelia, the year before, while their son Theo has just turned one. Peter also has two children – Junior, 12, and Bista, ten – with his ex-wife Katie Price.

