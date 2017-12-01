Selena Gomez on split with The Weeknd and how she reunited with Justin Bieber

While Selena Gomez might not love The Weeknd like a love song anymore, she's happy with the "friendship" she forged with her ex. "Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd]," she told Billboard magazine. "I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me."

Selena, 25, and the 27-year-old, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, split in October after ten-months of dating. Since then, the Starboy crooner has unfollowed the pop star and deleted all photos of her from his account. Meanwhile, Selena has been spotted spending time with her former boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Selena is this year's Billboard Woman of the Year honoree

When asked what brought Justin back into her life, the Fetish singer said, "I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away."

The Wolves singer said there is a true friendship between her and The Weeknd

The 13 Reasons Why producer feels the same was about her relationships with former best friend Demi Lovato and a number of her former Disney Channel peers. "I grew up with Demi [Lovato], Nick and Joe [Jonas] and Miley [Cyrus] – we've gone through seasons in our lives. I don't think it's as serious as people make things out to be half the time. It's just my life. I grew up with all of these people, and it's so cool to see where everybody is. It comes back to the idea of me remaining full. I think a true representation of love is beyond just yourself."

READ: Selena Gomez 'on good terms' with ex Justin Bieber following kidney transplant

Selena noted that she is proud of where she is at the moment

The Wolves singer, who recently performed on stage at the AMAs for the first time since undergoing a kidney transplant earlier this year, admitted that she is in a good place these days. "I’m really proud of where I am right now. I handle things in a healthy way. I can enjoy where I’m at," Selena said. "I love being able to say 'no.' I like being a part of the world. People are so terrified of other people. I see it in my generation a lot." She added, "There’s so much anxiety and angst, and the pressure just keeps getting worse. [But] I’m proudest of not becoming jaded. I have every reason to be like, '[Expletive] all of you.' And I don’t. I’m going to have the bad days where I don’t want to leave my bedroom -- but I’m ready for them."