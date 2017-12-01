Harper Beckham has the best reaction to Elf on the Shelf David and Victoria Beckham made sure their only daughter had a great start to the festive month

There is no holding back from Christmas festivities in the Beckham household. To kick-start December, David and Victoria delighted daughter Harper when she woke up on Friday to a special visit from Elf on the Shelf – who had snuck up onto a shelf in the family home to surprise her in the morning. The proud parents took to social media to share a sweet snap of Harper's reaction. In a photo posted on Victoria's Instagram account, the six-year-old is pictured pointing up at her shelf, in which the former Spice Girl captioned: "Look mummy! ELF ON THE SHELF! XX."

Harper Beckham was surprised by Elf on the Shelf

David also shared a photo of the elf pictured next to the popular book that it originated from – simply captioning it: "Look who's back!" The entire family got into the Christmas spirit on Friday, and enjoyed opening advent calendars and drinking hot chocolate made by Victoria. It's set to be an exciting Christmas for the Beckhams, who will no doubt be excited to be reunited with oldest son Brooklyn – who has been studying in New York since September.

Victoria posted a funny photo of her hot chocolate efforts

Victoria recently revealed that she had "cried buckets" following his move while chatting to makeup channel Pixiewoo in September. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying. I miss him so much, so much."

Last December, meanwhile, the entire family were all in support of Cruz, who debuted his Christmas single at the tender age of 11. The adorable youngster unveiled his single, If Every Day Was Christmas, on Capital FM – where he appeared with dad David. Speaking on the radio, the aspiring singer told host Dave Berry that the track was "two of my favourite things - singing and Christmas."